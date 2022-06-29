Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4559
Baby Beanies
I knit baby beanies for hospitals. This is my second year doing this, and I thought I'd become bored with doing them. But I haven't.
Every lot is going to a different hospital. Last year, it was the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital. This year, it's Greenslopes Private Hospital.
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4559
photos
6
followers
12
following
1249% complete
View this month »
4552
4553
4554
4555
4556
4557
4558
4559
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
29th June 2022 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
knitting
,
crafty_pegs
,
baby_beanies
bkb in the city
That is such a kind hearted gesture on your behalf
June 29th, 2022
Lynda Parker
@bkbinthecity
thank you. I heard from nurses at Greenslopes that some mums aren't ready for a sudden birth when they are in there for a check-up. So, making beanies are the best things people can do.
June 29th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close