Baby Beanies by mozette
Photo 4559

Baby Beanies

I knit baby beanies for hospitals. This is my second year doing this, and I thought I'd become bored with doing them. But I haven't.

Every lot is going to a different hospital. Last year, it was the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital. This year, it's Greenslopes Private Hospital.
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
bkb in the city
That is such a kind hearted gesture on your behalf
June 29th, 2022  
Lynda Parker
@bkbinthecity thank you. I heard from nurses at Greenslopes that some mums aren't ready for a sudden birth when they are in there for a check-up. So, making beanies are the best things people can do.
June 29th, 2022  
