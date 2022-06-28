Previous
Next
Eggplant by mozette
Photo 4558

Eggplant

This is my eggplant. It's so tall, it brushes the roof of the greenhouse.
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise