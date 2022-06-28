Sign up
Photo 4558
Eggplant
This is my eggplant. It's so tall, it brushes the roof of the greenhouse.
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Views
4
4
Taken
28th June 2022 7:41am
Tags
my_garden
