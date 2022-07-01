Sign up
Photo 4561
Baby Beanies
A couple of days ago, I posted off a box of these to a hospital. There were 48 in the box with a note saying who I was.
I've begun to get back to knitting more again.
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
knitting
,
crafty_pegs
