Baby Beanies
Baby Beanies

A couple of days ago, I posted off a box of these to a hospital. There were 48 in the box with a note saying who I was.

I've begun to get back to knitting more again.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
