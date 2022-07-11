Previous
Next
My First Pieces by mozette
Photo 4571

My First Pieces

These were my first pieces of work, before lunch.

It was so much fun and so relaxing.
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1252% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice
July 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise