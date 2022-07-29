Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4589
Neighbours Finale
Last night, I watched the 98 minute finale. It had Guy Pierce, Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, and other greats who got their start on this iconic show.
After 37 years, this Aussie show has finished because there's nobody to back it.
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4589
photos
6
followers
13
following
1257% complete
View this month »
4582
4583
4584
4585
4586
4587
4588
4589
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tv
,
neighbours
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close