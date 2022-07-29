Previous
Neighbours Finale by mozette
Photo 4589

Neighbours Finale

Last night, I watched the 98 minute finale. It had Guy Pierce, Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, and other greats who got their start on this iconic show.

After 37 years, this Aussie show has finished because there's nobody to back it.
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

