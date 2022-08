Antique Corona

I've got two typewriters.



There's my Olivetti Lettera32, and then there's this Corona Zephyr. The former is in excellent condition. But this poor little machine has seen better days.

Last night, I reinked the Olivetti, and pulled the Corona out to see what needed to be done... well, the repairs are beyond my capabilities. So off to a typewriter repair shop it'll have to go.

There's only one repair place in my city unfortunately.