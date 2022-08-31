Sign up
Photo 4622
Balancing Act
Yesterday I spotted this Rainbow Lorikeet on my neighbour's fence.
He looked like he was doing an act on the edge of the fence.
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
my_garden
,
my_place
