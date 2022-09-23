Sign up
Photo 4645
Early Morning Walk
It rained all day yesterday, and last night. And then, Ellie and I took an early morning walk.
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
