Signed Copy

Working at Lifeline, I come across a lot of really interesting things.



I was reorganising the books so there'd be more space under the tables for more books.



Well, I came across this signed copy of Triumph of the Sun by Wilbur Smith. I know this is his signature, because I got his autograph the year this book came out, as he did a big book tour around Australia.



Wilbur was a lovely person. He gave me great advice on writing books, and getting published.