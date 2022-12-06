Previous
Hand-painted Coasters by mozette
Photo 4719

Hand-painted Coasters

I'm back at finishing off coasters for my niece.

I'm giving them to her and her boyfriend for Christmas.
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
