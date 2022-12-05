Previous
Crow Butterfly Caterpillar by mozette
Photo 4718

Crow Butterfly Caterpillar

I spotted this guy munching away on my Desert Rose. This is the usual food for these guys, and I've seen them in my garden before.

And seeing they're friends of the garden, I left him to his meal.
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great closeup.
December 5th, 2022  
