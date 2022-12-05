Sign up
Photo 4718
Crow Butterfly Caterpillar
I spotted this guy munching away on my Desert Rose. This is the usual food for these guys, and I've seen them in my garden before.
And seeing they're friends of the garden, I left him to his meal.
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
5th December 2022 8:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
caterpillar
,
my_garden
John Falconer
ace
Great closeup.
December 5th, 2022
