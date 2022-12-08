Previous
Breakfast by mozette
Photo 4721

Breakfast

I've been growing my own fruit. And even though it's taken over a year to get it right, it's been a labour of love.

Only the strawberries are the things I grew in the bowl of fruit. The other two are invasive plants.
8th December 2022

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
