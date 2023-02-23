Previous
Great Find by mozette
Photo 4798

Great Find

I spotted this antique boot holder in donations today. And had a look at it to get for my brother and his girlfriend.

I bought it for them, so they can get the mud and muck off their shoes from gardening and tending to the chickens.
