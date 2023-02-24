Previous
Next
Great Clothing by mozette
Photo 4799

Great Clothing

Who needs to buy expensive clothes when you can go to a charity store and find beautiful pieces like these?

Yesterday, all 9 mannequins were changed. It took me about 2 hours all up, and it's always fun to pick the clothes and the accessories.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1314% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise