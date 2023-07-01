Sign up
Photo 4925
Before 5pm
This is the second outfit my manager and I put on this mannequin yesterday afternoon before we closed up, after we had a last minute sale.
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
4925
photos
8
followers
15
following
4918
4919
4920
4921
4922
4923
4924
4925
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
29th June 2023 4:57pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
mannequins
,
lifeline
,
sales
