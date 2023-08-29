Previous
Two Panels by mozette
Photo 4985

Two Panels

I had to put the two panels together to get the colours right.

It's really coming together... but if I do too much in one sitting, it turns to mush.
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1365% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise