Previous
Photo 4985
Two Panels
I had to put the two panels together to get the colours right.
It's really coming together... but if I do too much in one sitting, it turns to mush.
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4978
4979
4980
4981
4982
4983
4984
4985
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
29th August 2023 10:18am
Tags
painting
,
crafty_pegs
,
my_place
