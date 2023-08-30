Wonder Woman Fan

Yep, I love Wonder Woman... who can tell? These were on sale at Coles.



How cool is this?



Really I've loved Lynda Carter and her character since I was a little girl. She has influenced me throughout my life.



The lapel badge was given to me by one of the staff who thought my love for this DC character was great. Only team members were allowed to have them... how nice of her to give me one.