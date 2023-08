Make A Wish

We have a foundation here called Make A Wish, it's a place where children Make wishes and the foundation makes them come true.



They sell merchandise in chemists to raise money for the foundation, and this is a lapel pin I bought yesterday to support the Make A Wish Foundation. It was designed by an 8 year old girl named Cara, whose favourite magical creatures are dolphins 🐬 and unicorns 🦄.