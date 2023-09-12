Previous
New Little Table by mozette
Photo 4999

New Little Table

This little table replaced the wicker bookcase I donated yesterday.

At Lifeline I get a 30% discount on the white ticketed items. This didn't cost much, but it covers what I need it to do.
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
