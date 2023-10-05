Previous
Birthday at Work by mozette
Birthday at Work

I worked today at Lifeline. And so I took in at gluten free cake.

Everyone loved it.
5th October 2023

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me.
