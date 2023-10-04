Sign up
Previous
Photo 5021
Strawberry Flower
This is my strawberry plant from last year, and it's come back from being dormant through our winter.
It's giving me more strawberries this year.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
1st October 2023 7:13am
Tags
strawberries
,
my_garden
