Where Are They? by mozette
Photo 5024

Where Are They?

Frankie waiting for my folks to come home last night. He snuggled up to me and gave me this look.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
