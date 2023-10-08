Previous
50th Birthday Lunch by mozette
Photo 5025

50th Birthday Lunch

Today, my family and friends got together at Southern Cross Sports Club to celebrate my 50th Birthday.

It was a great success!
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1376% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise