Tiny Beanies For Tiny People

I've been knitting baby beanies for our new born babies in hospitals for going on 3 years now, and love it.



I can knit 3 beanies in 2 days, and get them all stitched up on a Saturday night... then start on another one that night. Over a week, I'll get about 9 beanies knitted and tacked up with pins, and within 2 weeks I'll have a parcel ready to go to a hospital filled with about 20 beanies.



Then? I start over again... the fun part is picking a hospital to send to. Big and major, or small and regional, I send them off to maternity wards all over.