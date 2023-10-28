Previous
Tiny Beanies For Tiny People by mozette
Tiny Beanies For Tiny People

I've been knitting baby beanies for our new born babies in hospitals for going on 3 years now, and love it.

I can knit 3 beanies in 2 days, and get them all stitched up on a Saturday night... then start on another one that night. Over a week, I'll get about 9 beanies knitted and tacked up with pins, and within 2 weeks I'll have a parcel ready to go to a hospital filled with about 20 beanies.

Then? I start over again... the fun part is picking a hospital to send to. Big and major, or small and regional, I send them off to maternity wards all over.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
