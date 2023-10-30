Sign up
Previous
Photo 5047
The One Where We Lost A Friend
One of my favourites in Friends died on Saturday. It was sudden and unexpected; and to think I was just thinking about Matthew Perry last week - about his health and wondering how he was.
And he's gone now. This is so sad.
Yesterday I pulled out my DVDs of Friends and started watching from the beginning again... but it's more of a melancholy journey this time around.
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
death
,
friends
,
sad
,
matthew_perry
