The One Where We Lost A Friend by mozette
The One Where We Lost A Friend

One of my favourites in Friends died on Saturday. It was sudden and unexpected; and to think I was just thinking about Matthew Perry last week - about his health and wondering how he was.

And he's gone now. This is so sad.

Yesterday I pulled out my DVDs of Friends and started watching from the beginning again... but it's more of a melancholy journey this time around.
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
