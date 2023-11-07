Previous
Summer Is Coming by mozette
Summer Is Coming

When Hydrangea is in bloom like this, you know the hotter weather is on its way.

This is in my garden
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Louise & Ken
Oh you have a beautiful variety of hydrangea! Such a gorgeous photo!!!
November 7th, 2023  
