Adorable Frankie by mozette
I looked after Frankie yesterday, and the day turned cold and rainy.

So, we cuddle up under a blanket... he turned around and gave me a flirty look.

So adorable.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
