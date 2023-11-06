Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5054
Big Donation Run
In the past 24 hours I've cleaned out 3 plastic boxes, 2 bags, and reorganised my wardrobe so everything fits.
Now, the donation box is full of everything I don't need or want.
I'm going to work on the home office next.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5054
photos
9
followers
15
following
1384% complete
View this month »
5047
5048
5049
5050
5051
5052
5053
5054
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
6th November 2023 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
donations
,
charity_store
,
my_place
,
let's_get_organised
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close