Red Agate by mozette
Red Agate

Today while I was on break, I found a box filled with fossils. This red agate was amongst them.

It's beautiful.
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
John Falconer ace
That’s a beat piece of agate. Well photographed.
December 14th, 2023  
