Previous
The Trademark of an Artist by mozette
Photo 5091

The Trademark of an Artist

You don't mind getting dirty.

And you have a separate wardrobe for painting... there's a good, going out wardrobe, and a covered-in-paint wardrobe.
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1394% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise