Photo 5090
Springwood Park Christmas Tree
Every Christmas, the council dresses up this tree.
There's a solar powered present under it, which lights up after dark. Then, the tree lights up as well.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Views
1
Tags
christmas
,
christmas_tree
