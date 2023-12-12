Previous
Springwood Park Christmas Tree by mozette
Springwood Park Christmas Tree

Every Christmas, the council dresses up this tree.

There's a solar powered present under it, which lights up after dark. Then, the tree lights up as well.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
