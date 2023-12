Christmas At The Sands

Today, I went to Sandgate for a lunch with my friend who I met at TAFE when I was 17 years old.

We were a few years older than most of the students in the course, and hung out together because we were more mature than the younger teenagers.



Susan and I haven't lost touch since then. And we've been having pre-Christmas lunches for over 20 years. The one time we missed out was in 2021 when I was in hospital.