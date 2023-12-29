Previous
So. Many. Photos! by mozette
I thought to organise my photographs.... well... good intentions start off well.

Don't they?

I feel as though I've bitten off more than I can chew.

This is one of 4 boxes.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
