Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5106
It's Thursday
Here in Brisbane, we've been belted by destructive Summer storms before and during Christmas.
And now, we're going through a dreadful heatwave, which will lead to more storms next week.
I'm just thankful I worked in air-conditioning this afternoon. And when I got home I could turn on the air-conditioning here at home.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5106
photos
9
followers
15
following
1398% complete
View this month »
5099
5100
5101
5102
5103
5104
5105
5106
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
28th December 2023 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summer
,
heatwave
,
mother_nature
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close