It's Thursday by mozette
Photo 5106

It's Thursday

Here in Brisbane, we've been belted by destructive Summer storms before and during Christmas.
And now, we're going through a dreadful heatwave, which will lead to more storms next week.

I'm just thankful I worked in air-conditioning this afternoon. And when I got home I could turn on the air-conditioning here at home.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
