Remnants of Storms

Yes, that's plural storms.



We had three storms in a row yesterday... one after the other, and with Brisbane city copping the brunt of it, a lot of people don't have power.



My friends at the coast, at Thorneside, lost power and still don't have any. They're freaking out about it.



Living without electricity for a few days doesn't bother me, I grew up during the 80s where a politician cut our power on a regular basis.