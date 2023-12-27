Previous
Remnants of Storms by mozette
Photo 5105

Remnants of Storms

Yes, that's plural storms.

We had three storms in a row yesterday... one after the other, and with Brisbane city copping the brunt of it, a lot of people don't have power.

My friends at the coast, at Thorneside, lost power and still don't have any. They're freaking out about it.

Living without electricity for a few days doesn't bother me, I grew up during the 80s where a politician cut our power on a regular basis.
27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1398% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise