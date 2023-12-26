Previous
Nanowrimo beanie! by mozette
The best gift ever is normally the weirdest one.

I showed Mum the site I go through to write National Novel Writing Month through, and she noticed the people on the meet-up photos were wearing these strange beanies. I said they were sold online. But I couldn't afford one.

So, what do I get for Christmas?
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
