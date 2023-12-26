Sign up
Previous
Photo 5104
Nanowrimo beanie!
The best gift ever is normally the weirdest one.
I showed Mum the site I go through to write National Novel Writing Month through, and she noticed the people on the meet-up photos were wearing these strange beanies. I said they were sold online. But I couldn't afford one.
So, what do I get for Christmas?
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5104
photos
9
followers
15
following
1398% complete
View this month »
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
25th December 2023 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beanie
,
nanowrimo
