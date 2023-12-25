Sign up
Christmas Lunch
I arrived at Mum and Dad's at 10am, and we fluffed around for a bit before Dad played Santa.
We had time to be on our devices, where Dad snoozed, so did Frankie, and then there was a late lunch.
Now, we're expecting thunderstorms again tonight and so we're chilling out in the air conditioning before I go home.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
25th December 2023 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
my_folks
