Christmas Lunch by mozette
Christmas Lunch

I arrived at Mum and Dad's at 10am, and we fluffed around for a bit before Dad played Santa.

We had time to be on our devices, where Dad snoozed, so did Frankie, and then there was a late lunch.

Now, we're expecting thunderstorms again tonight and so we're chilling out in the air conditioning before I go home.
25th December 2023

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
