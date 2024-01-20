Previous
Three-Vegetable Soup by mozette
Photo 5129

Three-Vegetable Soup

This is my own recipe of a soup I swear by. It's delicious, hearty, and is also a cold-buster soup. I make it without the garlic, but add ginger instead, and it still tastes delicious!
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1405% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise