Working by mozette
Photo 5130

Working

Sunset At Bondi is an ongoing piece I've had around the house since I was sick over the past few years.

I'm determined to finish it this year!
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
