Previous
Photo 5130
Working
Sunset At Bondi is an ongoing piece I've had around the house since I was sick over the past few years.
I'm determined to finish it this year!
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
21st January 2024 11:16am
Tags
paintings
,
crafty_pegs
,
my_place
