Hot Pink by mozette
Photo 5131

Hot Pink

My Aunty Narelle and Uncle Iain gave me this beautiful Cyclamen for my 50th. Normally it's an indoor plant, but it's loving the outdoors right now.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

