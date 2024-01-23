Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5132
Art Group Tuesday
Today is my first day back at art group for the year.
I'm looking forward to being here more this year.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5132
photos
10
followers
16
following
1406% complete
View this month »
5125
5126
5127
5128
5129
5130
5131
5132
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
23rd January 2024 9:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
painting
,
crafty_pegs
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close