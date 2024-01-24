Sign up
Previous
Photo 5133
Stripes
A big day.
Mum and Dad and Frankie and I went into Brisbane City to pick up something I couldn't get anywhere else.
And we had lunch at Cafe 63 up the road from their house. I took this photo not really looking at the stripes on it.
How cool does my cup look?
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
coffee
,
lunch
,
stripes
,
cafe_63
