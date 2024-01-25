Previous
Shades of Pink
Photo 5134

Shades of Pink

Yesterday, we went to the Roma Street Parkland and had a quick look around.

There's a lot to see. But not a lot of time to see it in.

This was a part of it which was in full bloom! How gorgeous is this! I love it.
25th January 2024

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
