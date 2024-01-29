Sign up
Previous
Photo 5138
Chandler's Vest?
Haha! I had to say it.
I love wearing vests. They're comfortable and lovely and warm in winter.
And They're a smart-looking thing to wear.
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
26th January 2024 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vest
,
clothes
,
friends
,
chandler
