Chandler's Vest? by mozette
Photo 5138

Chandler's Vest?

Haha! I had to say it.

I love wearing vests. They're comfortable and lovely and warm in winter.

And They're a smart-looking thing to wear.
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.
1407% complete

Photo Details

