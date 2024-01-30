Previous
Almost Full by mozette
Photo 5139

Almost Full

It's still raining. And the complex pool is getting full.

I've seen it overflowing before.

With the weather being so humid, I've been staying inside with the air conditioner on.
30th January 2024

Lynda Parker

