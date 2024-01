Negative

Mum called me the other day and told me that Dad's got covid again. He never wears a mask, and at his age, he should. And seeing I was at their place the day he was coughing a lot, I thought to take a test this morning.



I came up negative.



But to be on the safe side, I called my manager at Lifeline and told her I'd stay home this Thursday, just in case I took this test too soon.