Reprieve by mozette
Reprieve

After the stifling heat and disgusting humidity, at 3am this morning storms struck and the temperature dropped markedly.

We're in for a few days of rain.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Lynda Parker

Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me.
