Previous
Photo 5142
Peek-a-boo
Yesterday, I stood at the back door and saw two blue tongue lizards take off in two different directions - one to the left, and one to the right.
This one was the one who was to the right. He hid behind my garden hose.
So cute!
The other one was never found.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
lizard
my_garden
