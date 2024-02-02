Previous
Peek-a-boo

Yesterday, I stood at the back door and saw two blue tongue lizards take off in two different directions - one to the left, and one to the right.

This one was the one who was to the right. He hid behind my garden hose.

So cute!

The other one was never found.
2nd February 2024

Lynda Parker

@mozette
