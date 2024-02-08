Previous
Next Friday by mozette
Photo 5148

Next Friday

Lifeline Mini-superstore at Springwood is closing next Friday.

We're cleaning out the shelves over the next two weeks.

I'm going to Underwood Superstore, five minutes away.
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1410% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise