Previous
Book Area - Part 2 by mozette
Photo 5164

Book Area - Part 2

This is the bookcase holding the cookbooks, gardening books, science books, self-help and magazines.

Took a bit getting them organised... but they were done.
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1414% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise